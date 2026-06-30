RSSB

RSSB Fourth Grade Revised Result 2026 Released for 53,750 Posts; Check Updated Merit List

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jun 2026
13:09 PM

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Summary
Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the updated merit list on the official website
The recruitment drive aims to fill 53,750 Fourth Grade Employee posts across Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the revised provisional result for the Fourth Grade Employee Direct Recruitment 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check the updated merit list on the official RSSB website.

According to the board, the revised result has been prepared after incorporating necessary corrections approved by the competent authority.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 53,750 Fourth Grade Employee posts across Rajasthan.

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The vacancies are distributed as follows:

  • 48,200 posts for the Non-Scheduled Area
  • 5,550 posts for the Scheduled Area

The board had earlier declared the result on January 15, 2026, followed by a revised result on February 6, 2026. The latest revised provisional result has now been issued after a further review and necessary corrections.

As per the official notification, the revised merit list has been prepared on a provisional basis using the information furnished by candidates in their application forms along with their performance in the written examination.

Separate provisional merit lists have been published for candidates belonging to the Non-Scheduled Area and the Scheduled Area. Candidates can check their merit status by searching their roll number in the respective result PDF.

The board has clarified that candidates who furnished incorrect information in their application forms or were found using unfair means during the examination may have their candidature cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process.

It has also stated that the revised result is subject to the final outcome of several petitions currently pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

In addition, the results of some candidates have been withheld due to court-related matters and cases involving the alleged use of unfair means during the examination.

RSSB Fourth Grade Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access the revised result:

  1. Visit the official website of the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board.
  2. Click on the Results section on the homepage.
  3. Open the Fourth Grade Recruitment 2024 Revised Result link.
  4. Download the merit list PDF.
  5. Search for your roll number using the search function (Ctrl+F).
  6. Save the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RSSB website for updates regarding document verification, further selection stages, and other recruitment-related announcements.

Last updated on 30 Jun 2026
13:10 PM
RSSB Rajasthan government Results out merit list
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