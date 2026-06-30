AP POLYCET 2026 Web Option Window Activated - Choice Filling Starts for Polytechnic Admissions

Summary The Commissionerate of Higher Education has commenced the web option entry process for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 counselling. The facility has been activated on the official counselling portal (polycet.ap.gov.in).

The Commissionerate of Higher Education has commenced the web option entry process for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2026 counselling, enabling qualified candidates to select their preferred colleges and diploma programmes for admission across the state. The facility has been activated on the official counselling portal (polycet.ap.gov.in), allowing students to submit their choices online through the candidate login system.

Candidates who have completed the earlier stages of the counselling process can now access the web option entry portal by logging in with their credentials. Through this facility, students can indicate their preferred colleges and courses in order of priority, which will subsequently be considered during the seat allotment process. Applicants are advised to carefully evaluate the available options and submit their preferences within the stipulated timeline.

According to the official AP POLYCET 2026 counselling schedule, candidates will be permitted to enter and modify their web options until July 4, 2026. Following the completion of choice filling, the authorities will process the preferences submitted by candidates and publish the seat allotment results on July 6, 2026. Students who are allotted seats will be required to complete the admission formalities by reporting to their assigned colleges between July 7 and July 10, 2026. The counselling process for AP POLYCET 2026 will be conducted in two phases, providing eligible candidates with additional opportunities to secure admission.

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To participate in the web option entry process, candidates must first visit the official AP POLYCET counselling website and access the web option registration link. Applicants are required to create a password using personal details such as their date of birth and other login credentials. After saving the password information, candidates can log in to the web option portal, select their preferred district, assign priorities, and choose from the available colleges and diploma courses. Once all preferences have been entered, candidates should save their options to ensure successful submission.

The seat allotment process will be carried out based on the choices submitted by candidates during counselling. After the allotment results are declared, applicants can check their seat allocation status by logging into the official portal. Candidates who receive a seat allotment will be able to download their allotment order upon payment of the prescribed fee and proceed with the reporting and admission process within the specified dates.

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