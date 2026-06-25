RSSB Declares Rajasthan VDO Final Result 2026 for 850 Posts; Merit List Released

Summary Released on June 24, 2026, the final merit list marks the conclusion of the recruitment process for 850 Village Development Officer posts across the state Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now check their final selection status and merit list through the official RSSB recruitment portal

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur, has declared the final result for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (Village Development Officer) Recruitment Examination 2026. Released on June 24, 2026, the final merit list marks the conclusion of the recruitment process for 850 Village Development Officer posts across the state.

Candidates who participated in the recruitment process can now check their final selection status and merit list through the official RSSB recruitment portal.

RSSB had issued the notification for Gram Vikas Adhikari recruitment in 2025 to fill a total of 850 vacancies. The online application process began on June 19, 2025, and concluded on July 25, 2025.

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The vacancies were distributed between Scheduled Areas and Non-Scheduled Areas. Of the total posts, 683 were allotted to Non-Scheduled Areas, while 167 were reserved for Scheduled Areas. The recruitment was open to candidates who had qualified in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) (Graduation Level)-2024 and met the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Applicants were required to possess a bachelor's degree, a recognised computer qualification, and a valid CET (Graduation Level)-2024 qualification. The age limit was fixed between 18 and 40 years, with January 1, 2026, considered as the reference date for age calculation. Age relaxation benefits were provided to eligible categories as per government norms.

Under the category-wise distribution, the General category received 271 vacancies in Non-Scheduled Areas and 97 vacancies in Scheduled Areas. Other allocations in Non-Scheduled Areas included 123 posts for OBC candidates, 23 for MBC, 115 for SC, 92 for ST and 59 for EWS candidates. In Scheduled Areas, 7 posts were reserved for SC candidates and 63 for ST candidates.

The written examination for the Gram Vikas Adhikari recruitment was conducted on November 2, 2025. RSSB announced the written examination result on December 19, 2025. Following the completion of the selection process, the board released the final result on June 24, 2026.

Candidates belonging to the General category, Creamy Layer OBC and MBC categories, as well as applicants from other states, were required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. Meanwhile, candidates from Rajasthan belonging to Non-Creamy Layer OBC, MBC, EWS, SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities categories were charged Rs 400.

With the publication of the final merit list, RSSB has formally completed the recruitment process for the 850 Gram Vikas Adhikari posts announced under the 2025 recruitment drive.