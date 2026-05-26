Rajasthan NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Students Eligible for Rs 12,000 Annual Scholarship

Summary Students who appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination can now check their results online through the official portal According to the eligibility criteria, students whose parental annual income from all sources does not exceed Rs 1,50,000 are eligible to avail the scholarship benefits

The Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research and Training has declared the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2026 today, May 26. Students who appeared for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) examination can now check their results online through the official portal.

Candidates can access the result here: Rajasthan Shala Darpan Portal

Students are required to enter their roll number and CAPTCHA code to download the Rajasthan NMMS Result 2025–26. The NMMS examination in Rajasthan was conducted on November 16, 2025.

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The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to support their continued education. Students who qualify in the examination will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 12,000.

According to the eligibility criteria, students whose parental annual income from all sources does not exceed Rs 1,50,000 are eligible to avail the scholarship benefits. The scholarship amount will be disbursed directly into students’ bank accounts by the State Bank of India on a quarterly basis.

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official website at rajshaladarpan.nic.in Click on the “Result” tab available on the left-side dashboard. Enter the required details including roll number and date of birth. Fill in the CAPTCHA code displayed on the screen. Click on the “Search” button to view the result. Download and save the result for future reference.

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the result carefully and keep a printed copy for scholarship and admission-related purposes.