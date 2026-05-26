Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out; Overall Pass Pc Stands at 77.97%, Marksheets on DigiLocker

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
15:08 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through DigiLocker and the official result websites after the declaration
Of the total centres, 1,966 were located in Kerala, nine in Lakshadweep, seven in Gulf countries, and two in Mahe

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education announced the Kerala Plus Two Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 26, at 3 PM. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets through DigiLocker and the official result websites after the declaration.

Around 4,52,437 students appeared for the DHSE Kerala Class 12 examinations this year. The board conducted the examinations from March 6 to March 28, 2026, across 1,984 examination centres.

Of the total centres, 1,966 were located in Kerala, nine in Lakshadweep, seven in Gulf countries, and two in Mahe.

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Students can check their results through the following official portals:

  • Kerala Results Portal
  • DHSE Kerala Official Website
  • DigiLocker

In the 2026 Higher Secondary Examination results, girls have significantly outperformed boys. The pass percentage among girls stood at 86.89 per cent, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 68.41 per cent. The overall pass percentage stands at 77.97% this year.

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Steps to Check on DigiLocker

Students can follow these steps to access their digital marksheets:

  1. Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website.
  2. Log in using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number or existing DigiLocker credentials.
  3. Navigate to the “Education Documents” section.
  4. Search for “Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)” or Kerala Class 12 results.
  5. Click on “DHSE Plus Two Results 2026” or “Class 12 Marksheet”.
  6. Enter the register number and date of birth in the required fields.
  7. Submit the details to view the result.
  8. Click on “Save to Locker” to securely store the digital marksheet for future use.

Students should note that DigiLocker may require OTP verification through the Aadhaar-linked mobile number during login.

The digital marksheet available online will be provisional and can be used for immediate academic and admission-related purposes until schools distribute the original certificates.

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were announced on May 22, with an overall pass percentage of 77.81 per cent.

Among the streams, Science recorded the highest success rate at 83.25 per cent, followed by Commerce at 74.21 per cent and Arts at 69.16 per cent.

Last updated on 26 May 2026
15:32 PM
Kerala government Class 12 Results out
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