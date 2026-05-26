HTET

Haryana TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for PRT, TGT, PGT - Check HTET Full Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
13:29 PM

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Summary
The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026.
The examination is divided into three categories based on teaching levels.

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has officially announced the examination schedule for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2026. According to the latest notification issued by the board, the state-level teacher eligibility examination will be conducted on June 13 and June 14, 2026, across multiple examination centres in Haryana.

Candidates appearing for the examination will be able to download their admit cards from the official HTET portal once released by the board. The admit card will contain important details such as examination venue, reporting time, and candidate instructions.

Earlier this year, the Board of School Education, Haryana, had initially scheduled the HTET 2026 examination for January 17, 2026. However, the examination was later postponed without any official reason being announced at that time. With the release of the revised examination dates, candidates can now continue their preparations according to the updated schedule.

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Notably, HTET 2026 will reportedly be conducted through a Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) agency for the first time, marking a significant administrative change in the conduct of the examination process.

The Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in government schools across the state. The examination is divided into three categories based on teaching levels. Level 1 (PRT) is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility to teach Classes I to 5, Level II (TGT) is meant for teaching Classes 6 to 8 as Trained Graduate Teachers, while Level III (PGT) is conducted for candidates aiming to teach Classes 9 to 12 as Post Graduate Teachers.

The HTET examination serves as an important qualifying test for teacher recruitment in Haryana government schools. Candidates qualifying the examination become eligible to apply for various teaching positions as per recruitment notifications issued by the state authorities.

Last updated on 26 May 2026
13:30 PM
HTET Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test Exam dates
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