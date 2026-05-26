UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Link and Edit Steps

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
14:48 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the application correction window for UGC NET June 2026.
According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until May 28.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the application correction window for UGC NET June 2026, allowing registered candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted forms. According to the official schedule, the correction facility will remain available until May 28.

The correction window has been introduced after the agency extended the UGC NET 2026 registration deadline to provide additional time for applicants. Candidates who made errors while filling out their application forms can now modify certain details by logging in with their application number and password on the official portal.

The registration process officially closed on May 24, 2026. As per the schedule notified by NTA, candidates were allowed to submit their application forms and fees until 11.50 PM. Initially, the application process was scheduled to end on May 20, but the deadline was later extended twice.

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Steps to Edit the Application Form

Candidates who wish to make corrections can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the correction window link on the homepage.
  • Enter the application number and password.
  • Select the “Correction in Application Form” option.
  • Edit the required details carefully and submit the form.
  • Download and save the updated application form for future reference.

The testing agency clarified that the correction window is a one-time opportunity for candidates to rectify mistakes in their application forms.

The UGC NET June 2026 exam will be conducted by NTA in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between June 22 and June 30, 2026.

Find the direct application edit link here.

Last updated on 26 May 2026
14:49 PM
UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) applications
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