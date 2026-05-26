Karnataka Examinations Authority

Karnataka PGCET, DCET 2026 Answer Key Released - Objection Submission Link Activated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
KEA has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 and Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026.
Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download the answer keys in PDF format through the official website.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional answer keys for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 and Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examinations can now download the answer keys in PDF format through the official website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in).

Along with the release of the provisional answer keys, KEA has also opened the objection submission facility for candidates who wish to challenge any answer. Candidates can raise objections against the Karnataka PGCET and DCET 2026 provisional answer keys until May 27, 2026. To submit objections, applicants will be required to enter details such as their application number, candidate name, and date of birth.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority conducted the DCET 2026 and PGCET 2026 entrance examinations on May 23, 2026, for admissions into various postgraduate and lateral entry professional courses offered by institutions across Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the official notification issued by KEA, candidates submitting objections must provide complete details, including the name of the examination paper, examination date, version code, question number, and supporting documents in PDF format. The authority clarified that objections submitted without mentioning the correct question number or version code, or those lacking supporting documents, will not be entertained.

KEA further stated that all objections will be reviewed by a subject expert committee. After evaluation, the revised and final answer keys approved by the committee will be considered final and binding for result preparation.

The Karnataka PGCET examination is conducted for admission into postgraduate professional programmes, including MBA, ME, MTech, MArch, and lateral entry courses offered by government and private colleges across the state. Under the PGCET marking scheme, candidates receive one mark for every correct answer, while no marks are deducted for incorrect or unanswered questions.

Meanwhile, the DCET examination is organised for candidates seeking lateral admission into engineering programmes and first-year architecture courses under the lateral entry scheme in day and evening colleges across Karnataka. Similar to PGCET, the DCET examination also follows a no-negative-marking policy, with one mark awarded for each correct answer.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the provisional answer keys and submit objections, if any, within the stipulated deadline, as no further requests will be accepted after the closure of the objection window.

Find the direct links here: DCET 2026 and PGCET 2026

Last updated on 26 May 2026
15:32 PM
Karnataka Examinations Authority KEA DCET Karnataka PGCET 2026 answer keys
Similar stories
NMMS Scholarship

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Students Eligible for Rs 12,000 Annual Scholarsh. . .

Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out; Overall Pass Pc Stands at 77.97%, Marksheets on. . .

Mumbai University

MU Admissions 2026 Application Deadline Extended - Mumbai University Revises PG, Hono. . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Link and Edit Steps

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Kerala government

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Out; Overall Pass Pc Stands at 77.97%, Marksheets on. . .

NMMS Scholarship

Rajasthan NMMS Result 2026 Declared; Students Eligible for Rs 12,000 Annual Scholarsh. . .

Mumbai University

MU Admissions 2026 Application Deadline Extended - Mumbai University Revises PG, Hono. . .

UGC NET 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Link and Edit Steps

AKTU

AKTU Begins UPTAC 2026 Counselling Registration at uptac.samarth.edu.in; Apply by Jun. . .

HTET

Haryana TET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for PRT, TGT, PGT - Check HTET Full Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality