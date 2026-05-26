Mumbai University

MU Admissions 2026 Application Deadline Extended - Mumbai University Revises PG, Honours Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
15:06 PM

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Summary
The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for online registration and application submission for postgraduate and advanced undergraduate programmes.
The extension has been introduced to provide students with additional time to adapt to the university’s newly revised academic structure.

The University of Mumbai has extended the deadline for online registration and application submission for postgraduate and advanced undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2026-27. According to the revised notification issued by the university administration, candidates can now complete and submit their applications online until May 30, 2026, by 11.59 PM.

The extension has been introduced to provide students with additional time to adapt to the university’s newly revised academic structure, being implemented in line with the provisions of the National Education Policy 2020. The university is set to implement major curricular reforms beginning this academic year, significantly reshaping the undergraduate and postgraduate academic framework.

One of the major highlights of the revised structure is the introduction of the fourth year in undergraduate education. Students will now have the option to pursue either a standard Honours degree or an Honours with Research programme after completing the initial three years of undergraduate study. The university has also clarified that students who have already completed a conventional three-year bachelor’s degree will be eligible to enroll directly into the newly introduced fourth-year Honours programmes.

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The ongoing admission process includes applications for one-year postgraduate diploma programmes, two-year postgraduate courses, as well as the newly introduced fourth-year Bachelor’s Honours programmes. The extension in the registration deadline is expected to benefit a large number of students seeking admission under the updated academic system.

Mumbai University has also announced the revised admission schedule for merit-based admissions. As per the notification, the first merit list for admissions will be published on June 3, 2026, while the second merit list is scheduled to be released on June 9, 2026.

The university administration has simultaneously issued strict instructions to all affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions, and sub-campuses located in regions including Thane, Kalyan, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Institutions have been directed to complete their internal admission procedures and fill all sanctioned seats by June 11, 2026.

The official notice further stated that college principals and institutional management authorities will be held directly responsible for any violation of reservation policies, eligibility norms, or sanctioned intake limits prescribed by the state government and the university.

Meanwhile, admissions to professional programmes approved by the All India Council for Technical Education, including MMS, MCA, MTech, and ME courses, will follow a separate schedule. The university clarified that admission timelines for these programmes will be announced later after the declaration of entrance examination results by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra.

Last updated on 26 May 2026
15:07 PM
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