AKTU

AKTU Begins UPTAC 2026 Counselling Registration at uptac.samarth.edu.in; Apply by June 15

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 26 May 2026
14:42 PM

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Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official counselling portal: UPTAC 2026 Counselling Portal
According to the university, the registration window for UPTAC 2026 will remain open until June 15, 2026

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University has commenced the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) 2026 for admissions to first-year and second-year undergraduate programmes offered by AKTU-affiliated institutes and participating state universities.

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official counselling portal: UPTAC 2026 Counselling Portal

According to the university, the registration window for UPTAC 2026 will remain open until June 15, 2026.

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The counselling process is being conducted for admission to engineering, architecture, and other professional courses across participating institutions in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are required to register using their JEE Main 2026 application details or credentials from other applicable entrance examinations, along with personal information including name, mother’s name, date of birth, and gender.

Following completion of registration, the university will initiate the choice-filling and seat allotment process for eligible applicants.

UPTAC Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the registration process:

  1. Visit the official website at uptac.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on the UPTAC 2026 counselling registration link.
  3. Register using JEE Main 2026 or other relevant entrance examination details.
  4. Create a password and log in to the candidate portal.
  5. Fill in personal, academic, and examination-related details carefully.
  6. Upload scanned copies of photograph, signature, and required documents.
  7. Pay the prescribed counselling fee online.
  8. Verify all entered details before final submission.

Candidates have been advised to keep all required documents and entrance examination details ready before beginning the application process to avoid errors during registration.

AKTU is expected to announce the detailed counselling schedule, including choice filling, seat allotment rounds, and document verification timelines, on the official portal in the coming weeks.

Last updated on 26 May 2026
14:44 PM
AKTU Counselling
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