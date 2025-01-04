RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key Release Date Announced- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs As per the official notice, the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question papers, responses and answer keys will be released on January 6, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board announced RRB Technician Grade 3 Answer Key 2024 release date. Candidates who have appeared for the written test can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs.

As per the official notice, the CEN 02/2024 (TECHNICIAN-III) question papers, responses and answer keys will be released on January 6, 2025. The answer key will be released on January 6, at 9 am and will be available on the website till 9 am on January 11, 2025. The objection window will also close on January 11, 2025 at 9 am.

Candidates must note that the prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges.

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.