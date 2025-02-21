Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: City slip issued at regional websites- Direct link here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 21 Feb 2025
16:50 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their city intimation slip for the recruitment exam can visit the respective RRB regional official websites
According to the schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRBs) issued the city intimation slip for the CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) recruitment examination on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam and wish to download their city intimation slip for the recruitment exam can visit the respective RRB regional official websites.

According to the schedule, the RPF Constable examination will be held from March 2 to March 20, 2025. Admit card for the same will be released four days before the test. Candidates shortlisted based on their performance in CBT will be called for a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), and document verification (DV).

RRB RPF Constable City Slip 2025: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website
  2. Click on the "RPF Constable City Intimation" link
  3. Enter the requested information (registration number and password)
  4. The exam city slip will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

RRB RPF Constable City Slip 2025: Direct Link

RRBs are conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 4208 Constable vacancies. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

