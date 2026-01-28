Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Reschedules NTPC Graduate Level Exam 2025; Know Revised Date Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
15:02 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination earlier can check the revised exam date through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs
According to the official notification, the examination that was held on December 30, 2025 has now been rescheduled to February 11, 2026

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has rescheduled the NTPC Graduate Level Examination 2025. Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the examination earlier can check the revised exam date through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

According to the official notification, the examination that was held on December 30, 2025 has now been rescheduled to February 11, 2026. Candidates who appeared or were scheduled to appear during this phase are advised to verify the updated details on the official portals.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 5,810 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) at the graduate level, as notified by the Railway Board.

RRB further stated that the exam city and date intimation link, along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days prior to the examination date on the official websites of all RRBs. The e-call letters will be made available four days before the exam date, as mentioned in the city intimation slip.

Advising caution, the Railway Recruitment Board urged candidates to rely only on official sources for information. “Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for the latest updates on the recruitment process and not to be misled by unauthenticated sources,” the notice said.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
15:02 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB NTPC
