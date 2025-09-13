RRB Releases RPF SI 2025 Zone Allotment and Medical Exam Schedule; Exam on Sept 17

Summary Candidates who have qualified for the next stage can now check the official notice and relevant links on the respective RRB websites The medical examination for selected candidates is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the zone allotment list and medical examination schedule for the RRB RPF Sub-Inspector (SI) 2025 recruitment. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage can now check the official notice and relevant links on the respective RRB websites.

According to the notice, zone allotments have been made based on the merit of candidates, their submitted preferences, and vacancy availability in the respective category and Zone/RPSF. The complete zone allotment list is available via a dedicated link on the RRB websites.

The medical examination for selected candidates is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2025, at 11:00 AM. Candidates are required to report at the office of the concerned IG-cum-PCSC (Inspector General-cum-Principal Chief Security Commissioner) as mentioned in the official instructions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Allotted candidates must download the 'Attestation Form' from the RRB website and bring the duly filled form with them on the day of the medical examination. Additionally, they must carry all original educational certificates, caste/category certificate, NOC (if applicable), and other relevant documents, along with two sets of self-attested photocopies.

Candidates are advised to carefully review the official notice, complete all formalities, and ensure timely attendance for the medical test to avoid disqualification.