RRB Recruitment 2025: Application for over 32000 posts starts tomorrow; Details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards is set to commence the recruitment for more than 32,000 posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix from Thursday, January 23, 2025. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive will be able to submit the applications on the official website of RRBs.

According to the schedule, the deadline to submit applications is February 22, 2025. The last date to pay the application fee after the closing date is February 23 to February 24, 2025. The date and time for the modification window for corrections is February 25 to March 6, 2025.

As per the official notification released by RRBs under CEN No. 08/2024, the recruitment drive aims to fill up 32438 various posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix. To be eligible, the age limit of the prospective applicants should be between 18 to 36 years as on January 1, 2025.

RRB Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of RRBs On the home page, click on the link to apply for RRB recruitment under CEN No. 08/2024 Enter your credentials to log in and submit Fill out the application form, pay the application fee and upload necessary documents Submit and download the confirmation page Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Candidates will need to pay an examination fee of Rs 500. An amount of Rs 400 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in CBT. For PwBD / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Servicemen candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC), the examination fee is Rs 250.