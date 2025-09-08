RRB Paramedical 2025 Registration Deadline Extended to Sept 18- Know Vacancy Details Here

Summary Candidates now have until September 18 to apply for the recruitment drive, which was earlier scheduled to close on September 8 This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 434 paramedical posts in various categories across Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date for RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 registration. Candidates now have until September 18 to apply for the recruitment drive, which was earlier scheduled to close on September 8. Applications can be submitted through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs under which candidates wish to apply.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 434 paramedical posts in various categories across Indian Railways. The last date for payment of the application fee is September 20, 2025, while the modification window — allowing applicants to edit submitted forms — will remain open from September 21 to September 30.

RRB Paramedical 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing Superintendent – 272 posts

Pharmacist (Entry Grade) – 105 posts

Health & Malaria Inspector Grade II – 33 posts

Laboratory Assistant Grade II – 12 posts

Dialysis Technician – 4 posts

Radiographer X-Ray Technician – 4 posts

ECG Technician – 4 posts

RRB Paramedical Registration 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs

2. Click on the RRB Paramedical Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details

4. Click on submit and login to the account

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

RRB Paramedical 2025: Application Fee

General candidates: Rs 500 (Rs 400 refundable after appearing in CBT, excluding bank charges)

SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, and EBC candidates: Rs 250 (fully refundable after appearing in CBT)

Economically Backward Class (EBC) is distinct from OBC and EWS categories, and candidates must not confuse them while applying.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) dates will be announced soon on the official RRB websites. Interested candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the extended deadline and regularly check the official portals for updates.