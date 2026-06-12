AIBE 20 COP Update for Qualified Candidates: Check Status and Certificate Collection Process

Summary The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially begun issuing the Certificate of Practice (COP) to candidates who successfully cleared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20. Candidates who qualified in the AIBE 20 examination can now track the status of their certificates through the official examination portal.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has officially begun issuing the Certificate of Practice (COP) to candidates who successfully cleared the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20. The development marks an important step for law graduates seeking to begin professional legal practice, as the Certificate of Practice serves as the mandatory authorization required to represent clients before courts across India.

Candidates who qualified in the AIBE 20 examination can now track the status of their certificates through the official examination portal. In addition, the Bar Council has enabled access through a dedicated mobile application, allowing candidates to conveniently monitor updates related to their Certificate of Practice.

The Certificate of Practice is regarded as the final professional credential that enables advocates to legally appear before courts and tribunals. Without obtaining this document, law graduates are not permitted to independently practice law or represent clients in judicial proceedings.

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How Candidates Can Access the Digital Certificate Status?

To help candidates track their certificates, the Bar Council has provided access through the AIBESCOPE mobile application. Applicants are required to download the official application from a trusted mobile app store and select the option related to the AIBE 20 Certificate of Practice. After entering the registration number issued by the respective State Bar Council and other required login credentials, candidates can verify their personal and professional details. The digital record can then be saved on the device for future reference and status tracking purposes.

However, candidates should note that the digital version available through the application is intended only for verification and tracking. It does not serve as a substitute for the official physical Certificate of Practice required for professional use.

The Bar Council has clarified that candidates must obtain the original printed Certificate of Practice from their respective State Bar Council offices. Printed certificates are forwarded to regional State Bar Councils, where advocates are required to complete the collection process in person. To receive the physical certificate, candidates will need to visit the State Bar Council where they initially enrolled and submit the required supporting documents. These typically include a printed copy of the AIBE 20 result scorecard, the original provisional enrollment certificate issued by the State Bar Council, university degree certificates or final-year mark sheets, and a valid government-issued identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID. Candidates may also be required to provide recent passport-size photographs and, where applicable, valid caste certificates for verification purposes.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official portal and coordinate with their respective State Bar Councils to complete all formalities related to certificate collection and enrollment verification.