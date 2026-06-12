IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Launches Bachelor of Cybersecurity Course; Know Admission Process; Eligibility Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 12 Jun 2026
12:16 PM

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Summary
The programme, which will commence in July 2026, will be offered through the institute's Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems
Shortlisted applicants will be invited to the IIT Kanpur campus for an in-person assessment process, which will include a hackathon designed to evaluate practical cybersecurity skills and problem-solving abilities

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) has announced the launch of a new undergraduate programme, Bachelor of Cybersecurity (B Cyber), from the 2026-27 academic session. The programme, which will commence in July 2026, will be offered through the institute's Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems.

In a departure from the conventional admission route for IIT undergraduate programmes, admissions to the B Cyber course will not be based on JEE Advanced. Instead, candidates will be shortlisted using their JEE Main scores along with evidence of prior work or demonstrated interest in the field of cybersecurity.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to the IIT Kanpur campus for an in-person assessment process, which will include a hackathon designed to evaluate practical cybersecurity skills and problem-solving abilities.

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According to the institute, the four-year programme has been structured to combine academic learning with extensive industry and field exposure. During the first two years, students will undergo classroom instruction and laboratory-based training focused on core cybersecurity concepts, tools and techniques. The curriculum aims to provide both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience through controlled practical environments.

The final two years of the programme will be dedicated to internships with government security organisations. Students will work on real-world cybersecurity projects and security challenges, gaining practical experience in protecting critical digital infrastructure and responding to emerging cyber threats.

IIT Kanpur said the programme has been introduced in response to the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals amid increasing concerns over digital security and cyberattacks.

Commenting on the launch, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, said cybersecurity has emerged as a critical field, particularly for safeguarding digital infrastructure and national systems.

Nitin Saxena, Dean of the Wadhwani School of AI and Intelligent Systems, said the programme seeks to blend rigorous academic training with practical exposure to prepare students for careers in the cybersecurity sector.

The institute has also announced that a dedicated programme webpage is currently under development and is expected to go live next week. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, admission procedures and the application process will be made available through the portal once it is launched.

With cybersecurity increasingly becoming a strategic priority for governments, businesses and institutions worldwide, the new programme is expected to create a specialised pathway for students interested in pursuing careers in cyber defence, digital security and related fields.

Last updated on 12 Jun 2026
12:16 PM
IIT Kanpur cyber security
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