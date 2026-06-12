Bihar DCECE Result 2026 Announced: Check Stream-Wise Rank Card Links and Admission Details

Summary The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their rank cards through the official website of the board (bceceboard.bihar.gov.in).

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has declared the results of the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination can now access and download their rank cards through the official website of the board (bceceboard.bihar.gov.in).

The result has been made available online, allowing candidates to check their performance in the entrance examination conducted for admission to various diploma-level programmes across Bihar. Applicants can access their scorecards by logging into the result portal using their roll number and date of birth.

The DCECE 2026 examination was conducted on May 23 and May 24 for admissions to Polytechnic Engineering (PE), Paramedical Intermediate (PM), and Paramedical Matric Level (PMM) courses. The entrance test serves as a gateway for students seeking admission to technical and paramedical institutions across the state.

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In an official notification, the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board informed candidates, participating institutions, and the general public that the rank cards of eligible candidates who appeared in DCECE (PE/PM/PMM)-2026 have been uploaded to the board’s official website. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned in their rank cards after downloading them.

The board has clarified that detailed information regarding the online counselling process for DCECE (PE/PM/PMM)-2026 will be released separately. Candidates are therefore encouraged to regularly visit the official BCECEB website for updates regarding counselling registration, choice filling, seat allotment, and admission schedules.

Find the direct rankcard link here.