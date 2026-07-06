Bihar government

BSUSC Recruitment 2026: Applications Open for 3,687 Assistant Professor Posts; Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jul 2026
13:47 PM

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Summary
The online application process has begun on the HED Bihar Samarth portal and will remain open until July 15, 2026
The recruitment drive is aimed at filling contractual faculty positions in 10 state universities and 211 newly established Rajkiya Degree Colleges across the state

The Bihar State University Service Commission (BSUSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of 3,687 contractual Assistant Professor posts across state-run higher education institutions in Bihar. The online application process has begun on the HED Bihar Samarth portal and will remain open until July 15, 2026.

Candidates can apply online without paying any application fee. The recruitment drive is aimed at filling contractual faculty positions in 10 state universities and 211 newly established Rajkiya Degree Colleges across the state.

The recruitment covers six subjects in the arts and humanities stream. English has the highest number of vacancies, followed by History and Hindi.

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Applicants must possess a Master's degree in the relevant subject with at least 55 per cent marks.

The minimum qualifying marks have been relaxed to 50 per cent for candidates belonging to the SC, ST, BC, EBC and PwD categories of Bihar.

In addition, candidates must have qualified UGC NET, CSIR NET or Bihar SET. However, candidates who have been awarded a PhD in accordance with the UGC 2009 or 2016 Regulations are exempt from the NET requirement.

The minimum age for applicants is 21 years, while the upper age limit is 43 years as on August 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per the prescribed recruitment rules.

According to the official schedule, interviews will be conducted between July 20 and July 27, 2026. The merit list is scheduled to be published on July 29, 2026, while college allotment and joining of selected candidates are expected to be completed by August 7, 2026.

Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the HED Bihar Samarth portal, where the detailed notification and application form have been made available. The commission has advised applicants to complete the registration process before the July 15 deadline.

Last updated on 06 Jul 2026
13:51 PM
Bihar government assistant professor Recruitment
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