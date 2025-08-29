RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025 for Graduate-Level Posts Soon; Over 8,000 Vacancies to Be Filled

Summary As per earlier updates, the RRB officials were scheduled to conduct a meeting on August 26, 2025, to discuss the evaluation process and finalize a result declaration date This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level vacancies across Indian Railways

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are yet to announce the results for the RRB NTPC CBT 1 2025 examination conducted for graduate-level posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam between June 5 and June 24, 2025, are eagerly awaiting the release of the merit list, which will be made available on the official websites of the respective regional RRBs once finalized.

As per earlier updates, the RRB officials were scheduled to conduct a meeting on August 26, 2025, to discuss the evaluation process and finalize a result declaration date. However, no official announcement has been made since, leaving aspirants in anticipation.

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 provisional answer key was released on July 1, and candidates were given time until July 6 to submit objections. To challenge a question, candidates had to pay a fee of Rs 50 per challenge as bank charges. The response period allowed candidates to raise concerns over answer discrepancies before the final evaluation.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,113 graduate-level vacancies across Indian Railways. The breakdown includes 1,736 posts for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Results 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of the regional RRB Click on RRB NTPC Result 2025 link available on the home page Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check the result displayed on the screen Download the result and keep a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official websites of their regional RRBs for updates regarding the result declaration. Once released, the results will be followed by further stages of recruitment, including CBT 2 and document verification.