Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC CBT-1 Answer Key 2025 to Be Released Today; Objection Window Open Till September 20

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 15 Sep 2025
14:54 PM

File Image

Summary
The answer key link will be made active at 4 PM on the official websites of the respective RRBs
Along with viewing the answer key, candidates will also be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the responses or questions provided

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to release the answer key for the Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) for the undergraduate level of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2025 today, September 15. The answer key link will be made active at 4 PM on the official websites of the respective RRBs.

In an official notice, the board stated, “In order to enable candidates who appeared in the CBT-1 to view their questions, responses and answer keys, a link has been provided on the websites of RRBs which will be active from September 15 at 4 PM to September 20 at 11:55 PM.” Candidates can access their response sheets and the provisional answer keys during this period.

Along with viewing the answer key, candidates will also be allowed to raise objections, if any, against the responses or questions provided. The objection window will be open from September 15 to September 20, 2025, giving applicants ample time to review their responses and submit challenges.

To file an objection, candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 50 per question, excluding bank charges. It is important to note that objections submitted without valid documentation or justification may not be considered.

Candidates are advised to visit the official RRB regional websites to access the answer key link and for further instructions regarding the objection process. Final results will be prepared based on the revised answer key after considering all valid objections.

The RRB NTPC exam is one of the most competitive railway recruitment tests in the country, offering opportunities in various undergraduate-level posts across different railway zones.

For real-time updates and direct links, applicants should keep checking their respective RRB portals.

Last updated on 15 Sep 2025
14:54 PM
