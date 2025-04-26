RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key Released at Regional RRB Websites- Objection Window Open

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) can check the provisional key on the official website of regional RRBs Candidates will be able to download answer keys, questions, and responses and challenge the provisional key between April 25 to April 30, 2025, up to 11:55 PM

The Railway Recruitment Board issued the RRB JE CBT 2 answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) can check the provisional key on the official website of regional RRBs.

Candidates will be able to download answer keys, questions, and responses and challenge the provisional key between April 25 to April 30, 2025, up to 11:55 PM. Along with the answer key, the RRBs have also opened the objection window, and released the questions and responses.

To challenge the answer key, candidates will have to pay a prescribed fee of Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections will be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges.

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key: Steps to download

Visit the official RRB regional website On the home page, click on the link to download RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key Enter your login credentials Check the answer key displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for further reference

RRB JE CBT 2 Answer Key: Direct Link