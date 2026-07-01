RRB Group D Result 2026 Declared; Merit List, Category-wise Cutoff Released, PET Next

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now check their results on the respective regional RRB websites Along with the results, the board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks and merit list, allowing candidates to verify whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the RRB Group D Result 2026 today, July 1. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) can now check their results on the respective regional RRB websites.

Along with the results, the board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks and merit list, allowing candidates to verify whether they have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The merit list contains the names of candidates shortlisted for the subsequent rounds. However, qualifying in the CBT does not guarantee final selection, as candidates must clear the remaining stages of the recruitment process.

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Candidates shortlisted through the CBT will now be called for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Those who qualify in the PET will proceed to document verification, followed by a medical examination conducted as per the prescribed recruitment standards. Final selection will be based on successful completion of all stages.

RRB has published the category-wise cut-off marks along with the results.

As per the qualifying criteria, candidates from the General and EWS categories were required to secure at least 40 per cent marks, while candidates belonging to the OBC, SC, and ST categories needed a minimum of 30 per cent marks.

However, the final cut-off has been determined based on merit, the number of vacancies, and other recruitment parameters. Candidates are advised to check the cut-off applicable to their category and verify their status in the merit list.

RRB Group D Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

Visit the official regional RRB website. Click on the 'Result' section on the homepage. Open the 'RRB Group D Result 2026' link. View and download the result PDF or scorecard, as applicable. Save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

With the CBT stage now concluded, shortlisted candidates should begin preparing for the Physical Efficiency Test and keep all required educational, identity and other supporting documents ready for verification. Candidates will also have to meet the prescribed medical fitness standards before being considered for final appointment.