Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Begins; Applications Open for 22,195 Level-1 Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 31 Jan 2026
14:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The online application process has commenced today, January 31, on the official website rrbapply.gov.in and through regional RRB portals
As per the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies have been notified under Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 for Level-1 posts in Indian Railways. The online application process has commenced today, January 31, on the official website rrbapply.gov.in and through regional RRB portals.

As per the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies have been notified under Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix. The age limit for candidates applying to Group D posts is 18 to 33 years.

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Based on CBT performance, candidates will be shortlisted region-wise for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) at a ratio of three times the number of vacancies. Candidates qualifying the PET will be called for document verification and medical examination before final appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB Group D application form 2026 will remain available from January 31 to March 2, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates must possess the prescribed educational or technical qualifications at the time of application. Those awaiting the results of their final examinations are not eligible to apply.

The Railway Board has clarified that diploma or degree holders in engineering will not be considered for Level-1 posts unless specifically mentioned. It has also stated that Graduate Act Apprenticeship will not be accepted in place of Course Completed Act Apprenticeship (CCAA).

RRB Group D 2026: Important Dates

  • Opening of online applications: January 31
  • Closing date: March 2 (up to 11:59 pm)
  • Last date for application fee payment: March 4
  • Application correction window: March 5 to March 14
  • Scribe details submission for eligible candidates: March 15 to March 19

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while candidates from SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, women, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories need to pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule and eligibility criteria for the RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment 2026 on the official website before submitting their applications.

Last updated on 31 Jan 2026
14:42 PM
Railway recruitment Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam
Similar stories
Police recruitment

HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 5,500 Posts

bseb

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2026 to Begin February 2; Board Issues Important Exam Day Guideli. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Police recruitment

HSSC Police Constable Recruitment 2026: Last Date to Apply Today for 5,500 Posts

bseb

BSEB Class 12 Exams 2026 to Begin February 2; Board Issues Important Exam Day Guideli. . .

CMAT 2026

CMAT Answer Key 2026 Released! Download Steps, Link and Objection Submission Guide

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

KVS, NVS Release Tier 1 Answer Key and OMR Sheets for Recruitment Exam 2026

SEBI

SEBI Grade A Prelims Result 2026 Declared; Check Merit List, Cut-off Inside

Bhawanipur Education Society College

Bhawanipur Education Society College Hosts International Conference on Emerging Trend. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality