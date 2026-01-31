RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Begins; Applications Open for 22,195 Level-1 Posts

Summary The online application process has commenced today, January 31, on the official website rrbapply.gov.in and through regional RRB portals As per the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies have been notified under Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 for Level-1 posts in Indian Railways. The online application process has commenced today, January 31, on the official website rrbapply.gov.in and through regional RRB portals.

As per the official notification, a total of 22,195 vacancies have been notified under Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) pay matrix. The age limit for candidates applying to Group D posts is 18 to 33 years.

The selection process will be conducted in multiple stages, beginning with a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Based on CBT performance, candidates will be shortlisted region-wise for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) at a ratio of three times the number of vacancies. Candidates qualifying the PET will be called for document verification and medical examination before final appointment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The RRB Group D application form 2026 will remain available from January 31 to March 2, up to 11:59 pm. Candidates must possess the prescribed educational or technical qualifications at the time of application. Those awaiting the results of their final examinations are not eligible to apply.

The Railway Board has clarified that diploma or degree holders in engineering will not be considered for Level-1 posts unless specifically mentioned. It has also stated that Graduate Act Apprenticeship will not be accepted in place of Course Completed Act Apprenticeship (CCAA).

RRB Group D 2026: Important Dates

Opening of online applications: January 31

Closing date: March 2 (up to 11:59 pm)

Last date for application fee payment: March 4

Application correction window: March 5 to March 14

Scribe details submission for eligible candidates: March 15 to March 19

Candidates belonging to the General category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while candidates from SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, women, transgender, minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories need to pay Rs 250.

Candidates are advised to check the detailed schedule and eligibility criteria for the RRB Group D Level-1 Recruitment 2026 on the official website before submitting their applications.