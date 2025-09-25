RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 Application Status Released, CBT to Begin from November 17

Summary Registered candidates can now check their application status through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in The recruitment process aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in various departments under Level 1 posts of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC)

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have officially released the application status for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. Registered candidates can now check their application status through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in. The recruitment process aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in various departments under Level 1 posts of the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

According to the notification, applicants will find their status categorized as:

Provisionally Accepted

Provisionally Accepted with Conditions

Rejected (with specific reasons provided)

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates whose applications have been accepted — either fully or conditionally — must note that this acceptance is purely provisional. As per the official statement, “Candidature of all accepted candidates is liable to be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process if any discrepancy, falsified information, or malpractice is detected.”

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Steps to Check Application Status

Visit the official RRB website at rrbapply.gov.in. Click on the login link relevant to your region. Enter your login credentials. Your application status will appear on the screen. Download and print the page for future reference.

In a major announcement, RRB has also released the exam schedule for the Computer Based Test (CBT). The RRB Group D CBT 2025 will commence from November 17, 2025, and continue till the end of December 2025. The exam will be held for various posts under Level 1 across multiple RRB zones.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RRB website for updates regarding the admit card, exam city intimation, and other recruitment-related information.