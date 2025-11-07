Railway recruitment

RRB Group D Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Today at Official RRB Websites; Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 07 Nov 2025
13:59 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can check their exam city details through the official websites of their respective RRBs
The RRB Group D CBT 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, November 7. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can check their exam city details through the official websites of their respective RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways. The RRB Group D CBT 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.

The link for viewing exam city and date details, as well as for downloading the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made live approximately 10 days before the exam date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards for the RRB Group D exam will be available to candidates around four days prior to their respective exam dates, as mentioned in the city intimation link.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  2. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login credentials on the new page.
  4. Click Submit to view your exam city details.
  5. Check and download the intimation slip.
  6. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding the exam schedule, city slip release, and admit card download links.

Last updated on 07 Nov 2025
14:01 PM
Railway recruitment Railway Recruitment Board RRB Exam exam city allotment
Similar stories
Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Kerala government

CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted. . .

REET 2025

REET Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Exam Date, Eligibility & Level 1,2 Vacanc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT

IIT Kharagpur Signs MoU with RMU Germany for Academic and Research Synergy

Assam government

Assam NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Allotment Results Declared; Reporting Deadline November 8

Kerala government

CEE Kerala, Begins NEET PG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Choice Filling; Detailed Schedule. . .

Jadavpur University

Voxpop Nationals 2025 Returns: Jadavpur University to Host India’s Premier Trilingu. . .

CLAT 2026

CLAT 2026: Extended Registration Window Closes Today; When Will the Exam be Conducted. . .

KIIT University
KIIT University

Odisha’s leading university earns top spot in Asia rankings

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality