RRB Group D Exam 2025 City Intimation Slip Expected Today at Official RRB Websites; Details Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can check their exam city details through the official websites of their respective RRBs The RRB Group D CBT 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) are expected to release the RRB Group D Exam 2025 city intimation slip today, November 7. Candidates appearing for the Computer Based Test (CBT) for various Level 1 posts under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix can check their exam city details through the official websites of their respective RRBs.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across various zones of Indian Railways. The RRB Group D CBT 2025 is scheduled to begin on November 17, 2025, and will continue until the end of December 2025.

The link for viewing exam city and date details, as well as for downloading the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be made live approximately 10 days before the exam date.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admit cards for the RRB Group D exam will be available to candidates around four days prior to their respective exam dates, as mentioned in the city intimation link.

RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

Visit the official website of your regional RRB. Click on the ‘RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2025’ link on the homepage. Enter your login credentials on the new page. Click Submit to view your exam city details. Check and download the intimation slip. Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates regarding the exam schedule, city slip release, and admit card download links.