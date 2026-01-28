Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB Group D 2026 Admit Card to Be Released Soon; Exam Dates and Pattern Outlined

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 Jan 2026
17:22 PM

File Image

Summary
Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official websites of the regional RRBs
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not yet released the Group D Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the computer-based test (CBT). Once released, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets through the official websites of the regional RRBs.

The computer-based test is scheduled on the following dates: January 8, 9, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10, 2026, with the January 8 and 9 exams already concluded. E-call letters will be made available four days prior to the respective exam date, as per the exam city and date intimation slip.

Earlier, the exam was planned to be held from November 27, 2025, to January 16, 2026, but the schedule has been revised.

RRB Group D 2026: Exam Pattern and Shortlisting Criteria

The CBT will consist of 100 questions, divided as follows:

  • General Science and Mathematics: 25 questions
  • General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions
  • General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 questions

Shortlisting marks vary by category:

  • UR: 40%
  • EWS: 40%
  • OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30%
  • SC/ST: 30%

The examination will also follow negative marking, with 1/3 marks deducted for each incorrect answer.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies across the Indian Railways.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB websites for updates on admit card release, exam schedules, and city allotment to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Last updated on 28 Jan 2026
17:23 PM
