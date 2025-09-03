RRB Exam City Slip 2025 Released for Ministerial and Isolated Categories- Direct Link to Download Here

Summary Registered candidates can now download their exam city intimation slips from the official regional RRB websites under which they have applied As per the official schedule, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 will be conducted from September 10 to September 12, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the RRB Exam City Slip 2025 for candidates appearing for the Ministerial and Isolated Categories recruitment examination. Registered candidates can now download their exam city intimation slips from the official regional RRB websites under which they have applied.

As per the official schedule, the RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories Exam 2025 will be conducted from September 10 to September 12, 2025. The e-call letters (admit cards) for the exams will be made available for download four days prior to the actual exam date mentioned in the exam city slip.

To download the RRB Exam City Slip 2025, candidates need to visit the official website of their respective RRB, click on the link for the exam city slip, and enter their login credentials. Upon submission, the exam city and date information will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to check all details carefully, download the slip, and take a printout for future reference.

The exam city slip provides advance information about the location of the examination centre, allowing candidates adequate time to make necessary travel and accommodation arrangements. However, it is not a substitute for the e-call letter, which must be carried on the day of the examination along with a valid photo ID.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites of RRBs for updates and to download their admit cards as soon as they become available.