RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 Mock Test Link Active- Get Direct Link Inside

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) issued the RRB ALP CBT 2 exam mock test link for candidates appearing for the ALP CBT 2. The Mock Test for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) can be practised by the candidates on the official website.

RRB ALP CBT 2 exam will be held on May 2 and May 6, 2025. Earlier, it was scheduled to occur on March 19 and March 20, 2025. RRB will fill 5696 Assistant Loco Pilot posts in the organisation.

The CBT 2 exam comprises two parts, Part A and Part B. In Part A, the minimum pass percentage is 40 per cent for UR and EWS category candidates, 30 per cent for OBC (NCL) and SC, and 25 per cent for ST. Only the marks scored in Part-A shall be counted for shortlisting candidates for further stages of this recruitment process, provided the candidate, irrespective of community, is able to secure qualifying marks (35%) in Part-B.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024: Steps to appear for mock test

Visit the official website of RRBs Click on RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam 2024 mock test link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates need not have to login, just click on sign in Mock tests will be displayed, now choose the language Appear for the mock test and click submit once done

