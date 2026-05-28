Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026 Released; Vacancies For More Than 3000+ Posts

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
11:14 AM

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Summary
The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,225 School Lecturer posts in the state
The examination is considered one of the major recruitment tests for teaching aspirants seeking government jobs in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the School Lecturer (First Grade Teacher) Competitive Examination 2025. Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can now download their hall tickets from the official websites — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the RPSC School Lecturer written examination will be conducted from May 31 to June 11, 2026, at various examination centres across Rajasthan. The exam will be held in two shifts each day.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 3,225 School Lecturer posts in the state. The examination is considered one of the major recruitment tests for teaching aspirants seeking government jobs in Rajasthan.

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Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. The hall ticket is mandatory for entry into the examination hall, and candidates without a valid admit card will not be permitted to appear for the exam.

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to access their hall tickets:

  1. Visit the official websites — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on the link titled “Admit Card for School Lecturer (School Edu.) (Group-A) - 2025” available on the homepage
  3. Enter the registration number and password on the login page
  4. Click on the submit button
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen
  6. Download and print a copy for future reference

Admit Card Details

Candidates should thoroughly check the information printed on the admit card, including:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • Photograph and signature
  • Exam date and shift timing
  • Reporting time
  • Examination centre details
  • Important exam-day instructions

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates are advised to immediately contact the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for necessary corrections before the examination date.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
11:14 AM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC Admit Card
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