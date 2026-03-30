RPSC

RPSC SI Recruitment 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Issued, Admit Card Soon

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Mar 2026
13:05 PM

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Summary
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination.
Candidates who have applied for the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander (RAC) posts can now check their allotted examination city through the official website.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued the city intimation slip for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates who have applied for the Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander (RAC) posts can now check their allotted examination city through the official website.

The city slip serves as an important pre-exam document, allowing candidates to plan their travel and logistics ahead of the examination. However, it does not replace the admit card, which will be required for entry into the examination centre.

The RPSC SI examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 5 and April 6, 2026, in two shifts on both days. The first paper, General Hindi, will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM, followed by Paper II on General Knowledge and General Science from 3 PM to 5 PM. Candidates are required to report to their respective centres as per the timings mentioned on their admit cards.

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To download the RPSC SI City Slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the relevant link, and log in using their application number and date of birth. Once accessed, the slip should be downloaded and saved for reference. Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the slip carefully.

The commission is expected to release the RPSC SI Admit Card 2026 on April 2, 2026. The admit card will contain critical information such as the exact examination centre address, roll number, and reporting time. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination venue.

Aspirants must also ensure that their photograph and signature are clearly visible on the admit card. In case of any discrepancies, they should promptly contact the RPSC helpline for rectification. The commission has urged candidates to stay updated through the official website for further announcements and instructions related to the examination.

Last updated on 30 Mar 2026
13:06 PM
RPSC Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) exam city allotment sub-inspector Recruitment exam
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