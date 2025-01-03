RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Cut-off Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in A total of 2,168 candidates have qualified for the personality test and viva voce

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains result 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam can check the list of qualified candidates on the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

“If a candidate is found that he/she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the declaration of result,” the commission said.

A total of 2,168 candidates have qualified for the personality test and viva voce. 20 candidates have failed in the RPSC RAS Mains exam due to change in their category and cancellation of the exam.

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024: Steps to download

Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Go to the results section Locate the RPSC RAS Mains Result Notification Check and download the result Look for the roll number Keep a printout of the same for further reference

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024: Direct Link

The examination was conducted by the RPSC on July 20 and July 21, 2024. RPSC informed that the date of personality and viva-voce test will be announced separately.