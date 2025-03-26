Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains exam marks out on official website - Know how to download your marks

Our Correspondent
Posted on 26 Mar 2025
21:05 PM
Summary
Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their marks from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their login credentials
Through the RPSC RAS exam, 905 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Rajasthan government

The marks obtained by candidates in the RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2023 has been declared by the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their marks from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in by entering their login credentials.

How to check the marks obtained in RPSC RAS Mains Exam 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the name of the exam

Step 3: Enter your login credentials

Step 4: Your marks will be displayed on the screen before you

Step 5: Download the marksheet and take a print out.

Through the RPSC RAS exam, 905 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the Rajasthan government. Out of the total vacancies, 424 are for the state services and 481 for the subordinate services.

Last updated on 26 Mar 2025
21:12 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
