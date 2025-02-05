RPSC RAS 2024: Prelims Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today- Check Details

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination model answer key can find the objection link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Candidates who want to raise objections will have to login to the SSO portal and pay a fee of Rs 100 per question to submit their objections

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is set to close the RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024 objection window today, February 5, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to raise objections against Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive (Prelims) examination model answer key can find the objection link on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to login to the SSO portal and pay a fee of Rs 100 per question to submit their objections. Objections should be backed by evidence from standard and authentic books.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 733 posts. As per the schedule, registration process began on September 19 and concluded on October 18, 2024. The RPSC RAS Prelims exam took place on February 2, 2025 and was held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

RPSC RAS Prelims Answer Key 2024: Direct Link

