RPSC

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 Tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Details Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 12 Feb 2025
14:46 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who want to appear for ajasthan Librarian written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
According to the schedule, the written examination will be conducted on February 16, 2025

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission is expected to issue the RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 tomorrow, February 13, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for ajasthan Librarian written examination can download the hall ticket through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the written examination will be conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam city slip was released on February 9, 2025. Registration window opened on February 20 and closed on March 20, 2024.

RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Click on RPSC Librarian Grade 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Check the admit card and download the page
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 300 posts of Librarian in the organisation. For further details and organisation, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

RPSC librarian Admit Card
