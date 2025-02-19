Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC increases vacancies to 1096 for Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Exam 2024- Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 19 Feb 2025
File Image

Summary
Interested candidates can go through the official notification and post-wise distribution of vacancies available at the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
As per the latest notification, the commission will fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024 instead of 733

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) increased the number of vacancies to be filled through the Rajasthan State and Sub. Services Combined Competitive Examination (RPSC RAS 2024). Interested candidates can go through the official notification and post-wise distribution of vacancies available at the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the latest notification, the commission will fill 1,096 vacancies through RPSC RAS 2024 instead of 733. RPSC RAS prelims exam was held on February 2, 2025, in a single shift from 12 pm to 3 pm. The RAS prelims exam had a single paper. After the prelims exam, the commission released the provisional answer key. Candidates who had any objections were allowed to raise it between February 3 and February 5 (12 am).

It must be noted that candidates who pass the RPSC RAS prelims exam will be called for the Mains written examination and the interview/personality test rounds.

RPSC RAS Prelims Result 2024: Steps to check

  1. Go to rpsc.rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Open the RAS Prelims result link given on the home page.
  3. Enter your login details and submit.
  4. Check and download the RPSC RAS Prelims result
  5. Take a printout of the same for further reference

RPSC RAS 2024: Post-wise distribution of vacancies

Rajasthan Public Service Commission Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC Vacancies
