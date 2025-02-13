RPSC

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here

Our Correspondent
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:27 PM

File Image

Summary
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission issued the admit cards for the RPSC grade 2 Librarian recruitment exam today i.e. February 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or on the SSO portal.

According to the schedule, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website or the SSO portal
  2. Click on the admit card download link for 'LIBRARIAN GRADE-II (SCHOOL EDU.) 2024’
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the admit card and keep a printout of the same for further use

RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card: Direct Link

RPSC Admit Card
