RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card OUT at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Get Direct Link Here
Posted on 13 Feb 2025
17:27 PM
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission issued the admit cards for the RPSC grade 2 Librarian recruitment exam today i.e. February 13, 2025. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in or on the SSO portal.
According to the schedule, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 16, 2025 in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, whereas the second shift will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card: Steps to download
RPSC Grade 2 Librarian Admit Card: Direct Link