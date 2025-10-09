Rajasthan government

RPSC Declares RAS Mains 2025 Result; 2,461 Candidates Qualify for Interview

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially declared the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Mains Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination can now check their results on the commission’s official website: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to the notification, a total of 2,461 candidates have successfully qualified for the personality test and viva voce, which marks the final stage of the RAS selection process. The RAS Mains 2025 examination was conducted on July 17 and 18, after being postponed from its original dates of June 17 and 18 due to protests by aspirants over alleged use of fake social media accounts during exam publicity.

RPSC has clarified that mere inclusion in the list of qualified candidates does not confirm eligibility. “If a candidate is found that he/she does not fulfill the conditions of eligibility prescribed as per advertisement/rules, his/her candidature shall be rejected by the commission even after the declaration of result,” the official statement read.

In a related update, the commission has announced that the results of 25 candidates have been cancelled due to category revisions and their absence during the main examination. Furthermore, the results of 11 candidates have been withheld due to administrative reasons.

RPSC also stated that the results of candidates bearing roll numbers 1003527 and 1007779 will remain subject to the final verdicts of their respective petitions filed in the Rajasthan High Court.

The commission is expected to announce the interview schedule for qualified candidates in the coming days.

