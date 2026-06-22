CBSE to Allow Class 12 Students to Inspect Answer Books After ‘No Change’ Re-evaluation Outcome

Summary The decision comes after the board declared the outcomes of applications submitted for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results According to CBSE, students who raised concerns regarding the evaluation of their answer scripts but received a “no change” outcome after the review process will be given an opportunity to personally examine their answer books

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that Class 12 students whose marks remain unchanged after the verification of marks and re-evaluation process will be allowed to inspect their answer books at the concerned regional offices.

The decision comes after the board declared the outcomes of applications submitted for verification and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results.

According to CBSE, students who raised concerns regarding the evaluation of their answer scripts but received a “no change” outcome after the review process will be given an opportunity to personally examine their answer books. The board said the schedule and detailed guidelines for the inspection process will be announced shortly.

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In an official statement, CBSE clarified that verification of marks and re-evaluation are review mechanisms designed to address specific concerns raised by students. However, the board noted that submitting an application for verification or re-evaluation does not automatically result in a change in marks.

“Every year, it is observed that marks may increase, decrease or remain the same depending on the outcome of the review,” the board said, adding that any revision in marks is made only after a thorough examination of the answer script to ensure fairness and accuracy in the evaluation process.

The board reiterated that students whose marks remain unchanged despite seeking review will now have an additional opportunity to inspect their answer books at the respective regional offices.

CBSE is currently publishing the outcomes of verification and re-evaluation applications through the DigiLocker results portal. According to the board, more than 87 per cent of the applications received have already been processed and their results declared.

The remaining applications are being handled in phases, and the board expects the entire process to be completed shortly.

CBSE further stated that the majority of revised marksheets were uploaded on June 21, while the remaining cases are in the final stages of processing and will be updated soon.

Students are advised to regularly monitor official CBSE communication channels and the DigiLocker portal for updates regarding answer book inspection schedules and pending re-evaluation results.