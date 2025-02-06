RPSC

RPSC Assistant Engineer Results 2024 Announced at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in- Read Details

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Feb 2025


Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The roll numbers of the successful candidates are released by the commission in a pdf that is available on the official website

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) announced the result of the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The officials issued a list of shortlisted candidates after eligibility check and document verification. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are released by the commission in a pdf that is available on the official website.

The cut-off marks released by the commission for the exam is as follows:

For the Gen category, candidates had to score 109.67 marks and for the Gen. WE category, candidates had to score 103.00 marks.

For OBC, candidates needed to score 107.67 marks, EWS category - 96.67 marks and MBC - 90.67 marks.

RPSC Assistant Engineer Results 2024: Steps to download

  1. Go to the official website- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  2. Look out for the link to check RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024 Results on the home page and click it
  3. A PDF will open with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates
  4. Verify the roll numbers and take a print out of the same for future reference
Last updated on 06 Feb 2025
RPSC Results out













