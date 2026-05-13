Rajasthan SI Recruitment 2026 Row: RPSC Announces Re-Exam for Affected Candidates, Date Released

Summary The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2021 will be conducted afresh. The decision comes after the commission cancelled the earlier examination following recommendations made by the Rajasthan government and subsequent court orders.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced that the Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2021 will be conducted afresh on September 20, 2026. The decision comes after the commission cancelled the earlier examination following recommendations made by the Rajasthan government and subsequent court orders related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment process.

According to an official statement issued by the commission, only those candidates who had appeared in the original SI Recruitment Examination-2021 will be eligible to take part in the re-examination scheduled later this year.

The controversy surrounding the Rajasthan SI recruitment examination had intensified after allegations of malpractice and use of unfair means surfaced during the recruitment process. Several trainee sub-inspectors were reportedly arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police for allegedly using dummy candidates and engaging in other examination-related irregularities.

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The issue eventually reached the courts, leading to major developments in the recruitment process. In August 2025, a single bench of the Rajasthan High Court ordered the cancellation of the SI Recruitment Examination-2021. The order was later upheld by a division bench of the high court in April 2026.

Following the division bench verdict, selected trainee sub-inspectors approached the Supreme Court of India challenging the cancellation order. However, the apex court recently dismissed their special leave petition, effectively clearing the way for the re-conduct of the examination.

The recruitment examination had remained a matter of debate among candidates. While aspirants who were not selected in the earlier examination demanded its cancellation due to alleged malpractice, candidates who had qualified were opposed to scrapping the recruitment process.