RPF Constable recruitment exam Mock Test released on official websites of RRBs - Details

The mock tests for the RPF Constable recruitment exam has been released by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) on its official websites. Candidates can check the websites of their respective RRBs and appear in the tests to familiarise themselves with the examination process.

The examination will be held in the computer-based mode and will commence from March 2 and conclude on March 20, 2025. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes and will have 120 questions, each carrying one mark.

The exam will also have negative marking. For every wrong answer, 1/3 marks will be deducted.

Steps to appear in the RPF Constable Mock test on RRB website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Regional RRB

Step 2: Click on the RPF Recruitment link

Step 3: Now Click on the mock tect link

Step 4: Enter your login credentials to start the test

Step 5: Take the test

To pass the exam, candidates belonging to the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories must secure at least 35 percent marks, while candidates belonging to the SC and ST categories must obtain 30 percent marks.