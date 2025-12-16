SSC 2025

SSC Delhi Police Admit Card 2025 Released for December Exams - Check All Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the Delhi Police Driver admit card 2025 for candidates appearing in the recruitment examination for the post of Constable (Driver). Applicants who have successfully registered for the recruitment process can now download their hall tickets from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

As per the SSC examination calendar, the written examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 16 and 17, 2025. The admit card is mandatory for entry into the examination centre and carries crucial information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination date, shift timing, venue address, and important exam-day instructions. Candidates are strongly advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully to avoid any issues on the day of the examination.

SSC has clarified that no candidate will be allowed to appear for the examination without a valid admit card and an original photo identity proof. Therefore, candidates should download the hall ticket well in advance and keep multiple printouts for safety.

To download the admit card, candidates need to visit the official SSC website and click on the ‘Admit Card’ section available on the homepage. They must log in using their registration number and password, enter the captcha code as displayed, and submit the details to access the admit card. Once displayed, candidates should download and print the hall ticket for future reference.

The Delhi Police Driver recruitment 2025 is being conducted to fill a total of 737 vacancies for the post of Constable (Driver). The selection process comprises multiple stages, beginning with the written examination, followed by the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST). Candidates who qualify these stages will be shortlisted for the driving skill test, document verification, and medical examination.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates related to answer keys, result announcements, and subsequent stages of the recruitment process.

