FDDI AIST 2026 Exam Date Announced - Applications to Begin Soon; Check Detailed Schedule

The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI) has officially announced the All India Selection Test (AIST) 2026 exam date along with the complete application schedule for admissions to its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Eligible candidates can apply for FDDI AIST 2026 through the official website, fddiindia.com, starting December 20, 2025.

As per the notification, candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and General-EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of ₹600, while candidates from other categories need to pay ₹300. In case of late submission, the application fee will increase to ₹800 for General category candidates and ₹400 for reserved category candidates.

For admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) programmes, candidates who have passed Class 12 from any stream and a recognised board are eligible to apply. Candidates whose Class 12 results are awaited at the time of application are also allowed to register. However, such candidates will be granted provisional admission and must submit their qualifying examination results on or before the final admission stage, as prescribed by the institute.

According to the official schedule, the FDDI AIST 2026 online application process will remain open until April 20, while candidates can submit applications with a late fee till April 30. The institute will also provide an application correction window on April 21 and April 22 for candidates to edit their submitted forms. The AIST 2026 admit cards will be released on May 1, and the entrance examination will be conducted on May 10, 2026.

The merit list for FDDI AIST 2026 will be published on the official website, though the exact date has not yet been announced. Similarly, the counselling schedule and the dates for orientation and commencement of classes will be notified later. Candidates who are allotted seats will be required to complete the fee payment by July 15, 2026, as per the admission guidelines.

