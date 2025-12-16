WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 Download Link Open - Check Recruitment Exam Details

Summary The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the main written examination. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination can now download their hall tickets from the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has issued the Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025 for candidates appearing in the main written examination scheduled on December 28, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary examination can now download their hall tickets from the official WBPSC website at psc.wb.gov.in.

According to the Commission, a total of 89,821 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Clerkship Mains examination. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from Noon to 1 PM at multiple examination centres across West Bengal. The venues include Kolkata, Barrackpore, Burdwan, Medinipur and Kharagpur, Berhampore, Raiganj, and Siliguri, ensuring wide regional coverage for candidates.

To download the WBPSC Clerkship Mains Admit Card 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ option available on the homepage. They must then select the link titled ‘Clerkship Examination 2023’ and log in using their application or enrollment ID, first name, and date of birth. After submitting the details, candidates can download and print the admit card for future reference.

The WBPSC Clerkship Mains admit card carries important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, examination centre address, reporting time, and exam instructions. Candidates are strongly advised to check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and strictly adhere to the reporting guidelines mentioned by the Commission to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day.

The WBPSC Clerkship recruitment process comprises three stages: a preliminary examination, the main written examination, and an interview. Only candidates who qualify in the Mains exam will be called for the final interview round, which will determine the final selection.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the exam centre. Without these documents, entry to the examination hall will not be permitted.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the WBPSC official website for any last-minute notifications, changes, or additional instructions related to the Clerkship Mains examination 2025.

