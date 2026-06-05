Reserve Bank of India

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026 Released at rbi.org.in; Phase I Exam on June 13

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jun 2026
14:50 PM

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Summary
Candidates registered for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) can now download their hall tickets from the official RBI website
The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies across various Grade B officer positions in the central bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit cards for the RBI Grade B Recruitment Examination 2026. Candidates registered for the recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruitment) can now download their hall tickets from the official RBI website.

The admit cards have been made available from June 5, 2026, and candidates will be able to access and download them until June 13, 2026, the day of the Phase I examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 60 vacancies across various Grade B officer positions in the central bank.

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The Phase I examination for the Grade ‘B’ (DR) General Cadre is scheduled to be conducted on June 13, 2026 (Saturday). Meanwhile, Phase I examinations for the Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR) and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams will be held on June 14, 2026.

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to access their admit cards:

  1. Visit the official RBI website.
  2. Click on the “RBI Grade B Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Submit the details.
  5. The admit card will appear on the screen.
  6. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time and exam-day instructions.

The RBI has also announced the schedule for the second phase of the recruitment process.

  • General Cadre Phase II: July 25, 2026
  • DEPR and DSIM Phase II: July 26, 2026

Only candidates who qualify in the Phase I examination will be eligible to appear for the Phase II stage.

The RBI Grade B examination is one of the most sought-after banking recruitment tests in the country, attracting thousands of applicants each year.

Last updated on 05 Jun 2026
14:51 PM
Reserve Bank of India RBI Admit Card
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