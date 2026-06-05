AP TET June 2026 Notification Released; Applications Open Until July 5

Summary Eligible candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools can now apply through the official AP TET portal With the release of the notification, the AP TET June 2026 recruitment cycle has officially begun, providing aspiring teachers an opportunity to establish their eligibility for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Andhra Pradesh

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has issued the official notification for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) June 2026 session. Eligible candidates aspiring to become teachers in primary and upper primary schools can now apply through the official AP TET portal.

The online application process has commenced, and candidates can submit their forms until July 5, 2026. The examination serves as a mandatory eligibility test for individuals seeking teaching positions in schools across Andhra Pradesh.

According to the notification, candidates must possess the minimum educational qualifications prescribed for the respective papers at the time of application.

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The eligibility requirements apply to:

Paper 1A: Classes I to V (Regular Schools)

Paper 1B: Classes I to V (Special Schools)

Paper 2A: Classes VI to VIII (Regular Schools)

Paper 2B: Classes VI to VIII (Special Schools)

Detailed qualification requirements for each category have been outlined in the official notification released by the Department of School Education.

The AP TET June 2026 examination will consist of two papers:

Paper 1: For candidates intending to teach Classes I to V.

Paper 2: For candidates intending to teach Classes VI to VIII.

Candidates possessing both Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) qualifications and wishing to teach at either level will be eligible to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2.

The examination fee has been fixed at Rs 1,000 per paper.

Candidates applying for multiple papers must pay the fee separately for each paper. For instance, applicants choosing to appear for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be required to pay Rs 2,000 in total.

With the release of the notification, the AP TET June 2026 recruitment cycle has officially begun, providing aspiring teachers an opportunity to establish their eligibility for teaching positions in primary and upper primary schools across Andhra Pradesh. Candidates are encouraged to complete their applications well before the July 5 deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.