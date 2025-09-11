RBI

RBI Grade B Notification 2025 Out, Application Begins: Check Eligibility & Exam Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 11 Sep 2025
09:50 AM

File Image

Summary
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B recruitment notification 2025 for the direct appointment of officers in Grade B.
A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, and the application process has started on the official website – rbi.org.in.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B recruitment notification 2025 for the direct appointment of officers in Grade B. A total of 120 vacancies have been announced, and the application process has started on the official website – rbi.org.in. The last date to apply online and pay the fee is September 30, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age as of September 1, 2025. This means applicants should have been born not earlier than September 2, 1995, and not later than September 1, 2004. Each candidate will be allowed six attempts to clear the exam.

How to Apply

  • Visit the official website at rbi.org.in.
  • Click on RBI Grade B notification link.
  • Select “Apply Online” option.
  • Register and log in with credentials.
  • Fill the form and pay the application fee.
  • Download and take a printout of the application.

Exam Dates

Officers in Grade B (DR-General)

Phase 1: October 18, 2025

Phase 2: December 6, 2025

Officers in Grade B (DR-DEPR)

Phase 1: October 19, 2025

Phase 2: December 7, 2025

Officers in Grade B (DR-DSIM)

Phase 1: October 19, 2025

Phase 2: December 7, 2025

The RBI Grade B exam is one of the most sought-after banking recruitment tests in India, offering a prestigious career in the central bank with growth opportunities.

Last updated on 11 Sep 2025
09:51 AM
