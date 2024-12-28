Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

Summary Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 And Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in Through UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025, 406 vacancies will be filled and through CDS I Exam 2025, a total of 457 posts will be filled

The Union Public Service Commission is set to end the UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 registration process on December 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 And Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.

Through UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025, 406 vacancies will be filled and through CDS I Exam 2025, a total of 457 posts will be filled. According to the schedule, the correction window will open on January 1 and will close on January 7, 2025. UPSC CDS I 2025 and NDA, NA I 2025 examination will be conducted on April 13, 2025.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025: Steps to register

1. Visit the official website- upsconline.gov.in 2. Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 link available on the home page 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details 4. Click on submit and login to the account 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee 6. Click on submit and download the page 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Applicants must note that vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.