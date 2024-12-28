Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Registration Window For UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 Closes Soon- Read Details Here

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 28 Dec 2024
14:18 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 And Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in
Through UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025, 406 vacancies will be filled and through CDS I Exam 2025, a total of 457 posts will be filled

The Union Public Service Commission is set to end the UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 registration process on December 31, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 And Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 can find the direct link to apply through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.gov.in.

Through UPSC NDA & NA I Exam 2025, 406 vacancies will be filled and through CDS I Exam 2025, a total of 457 posts will be filled. According to the schedule, the correction window will open on January 1 and will close on January 7, 2025. UPSC CDS I 2025 and NDA, NA I 2025 examination will be conducted on April 13, 2025.

UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025: Steps to register

ADVERTISEMENT
  1. 1. Visit the official website- upsconline.gov.in
  2. 2. Click on UPSC NDA & NA, CDS I 2025 link available on the home page
  3. 3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details
  4. 4. Click on submit and login to the account
  5. 5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee
  6. 6. Click on submit and download the page
  7. 7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

Applicants must note that vacancies are provisional and may be changed depending on the availability of training capacity of National Defence Academy and Indian Naval Academy. For more details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 28 Dec 2024
14:20 PM
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) UPSC NDA UPSC 2025
Similar stories
MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important. . .

Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direc. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
sports day

In Pictures| Annual Sports Day Celebration 2024 at The Heritage School

MH CET

MH CET 3-Year LLB 2025 Registration Begins - Key Dates and How to Apply

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Choice Filling For NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2024 Underway at mcc.nic.in- Important. . .

Railway exams

Railway Recruitment Board To Close RRB JE Answer Key 2024 Objection Window- Get Direc. . .

Central Bank of India

Central Bank of India SO Recruitment 2024 Announced- Eligibility and Vacancy Details . . .

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 1267 Posts Now